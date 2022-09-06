Prince Rahim Aga Khan donates $10 million for flood relief efforts in Pakistan
Share
KARACHI – Prince Rahim Aga Khan, a leader of the Ismail community, announced to donate $10 million to support relief efforts following the severe flooding in Pakistan.
“$5m will be donated directly to the Government of Pakistan while a further $5m will be provided to the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) agencies in the country, which are engaged in the relief efforts,” read the official statement.
The donation comes following a discussion on Sunday between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Prince Rahim Aga Khan, Chair of AKDN’s Environment and Climate Committee and eldest son of the Aga Khan.
Prince Rahim said “I am deeply concerned about the impact of the current floods in Pakistan, which have been intensified by the effects of climate change. These floods, and the many other weather events we are experiencing around the world, require us all—governments, businesses, communities, and individuals—to redouble our efforts to combat the climate crisis which threatens to engulf us. The institutions of the Ismaili Imamat have been mobilised to support the government in its relief and rehabilitation efforts.”
Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz has thanked Aga Khan for the donations.
“Deeply indebted to His Highness the Aga Khan for contribution of $10 million for the flood victims in Pakistan. In a telephonic chat with Prince Rahim Aga Khan today, I requested His Highness to play his role in raising awareness about flood situation in international community,” the premier wrote on Twitter.
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan’s Fida Hussain beats Indian opponent to win gold at Asian ...11:35 AM | 6 Sep, 2022
- Liz Truss elected new prime minister of UK11:07 AM | 6 Sep, 2022
- China approves the world’s first inhaled Covid vaccine10:37 AM | 6 Sep, 2022
-
- Prince Rahim Aga Khan donates $10 million for flood relief efforts in ...09:45 AM | 6 Sep, 2022
- Gohar Rasheed's 'sweet gesture' steals fans' hearts09:59 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill 'likes' Ranveer Singh's controversial photoshoot09:30 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
- Kangana Ranaut drags Mahesh Bhatt into another controversy08:58 PM | 5 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022