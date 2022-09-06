Prince Rahim Aga Khan donates $10 million for flood relief efforts in Pakistan

KARACHI – Prince Rahim Aga Khan, a leader of the Ismail community, announced to donate $10 million to support relief efforts following the severe flooding in Pakistan.

“$5m will be donated directly to the Government of Pakistan while a further $5m will be provided to the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) agencies in the country, which are engaged in the relief efforts,” read the official statement.

The donation comes following a discussion on Sunday between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Prince Rahim Aga Khan, Chair of AKDN’s Environment and Climate Committee and eldest son of the Aga Khan.

Prince Rahim said “I am deeply concerned about the impact of the current floods in Pakistan, which have been intensified by the effects of climate change. These floods, and the many other weather events we are experiencing around the world, require us all—governments, businesses, communities, and individuals—to redouble our efforts to combat the climate crisis which threatens to engulf us. The institutions of the Ismaili Imamat have been mobilised to support the government in its relief and rehabilitation efforts.”

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz has thanked Aga Khan for the donations.

“Deeply indebted to His Highness the Aga Khan for contribution of $10 million for the flood victims in Pakistan. In a telephonic chat with Prince Rahim Aga Khan today, I requested His Highness to play his role in raising awareness about flood situation in international community,” the premier wrote on Twitter.