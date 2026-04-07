Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Daily Gold Price Update – 7 April 2036

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold rates stand at Rs4.91 Lac in Pakistan on April 7, 2026, as prices continue to go up amid geopolitical uncertainty.
In the domestic market, the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs1,100, and the new rate is Rs491,462 while price of 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs943, to Rs421,349.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Gold
|Unit
|Price
|Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs491,462
|Gold
|10 Grams
|Rs421,349
|Gold (International)
|Per Ounce
|$4,687
|Silver
|Per Tola
|Rs7,744
22Karat Gold Price in Pakistan
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|457,691
|436,887
|374,475
|Per 1 Gram
|39,240
|37,457
|32,106
|Per 10 Gram
|392,406
|374,570
|321,060
|Per Ounce
|1,112,190
|1,061,636
|909,974
Latest Gold Prices
|Dates
|Price
|4-April
|Rs490,362
|1-April
|Rs494,062
|30-March
|Rs475,962
|28-March
|Rs472,062
|26-March
|Rs468,262
|25-March
|Rs479,262
|24-March
|Rs464,062
Meanwhile, the international gold market also recorded gains, with the price rising by $11 per ounce to settle at $4,687, including a premium of $20.
In contrast to gold’s upward movement, silver prices declined in the local market. The price of silver dropped by Rs50, bringing the rate down to Rs7,744 per tola.