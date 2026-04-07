PSL 11 moves to Karachi for second round; Check Latest Points Table

KARACHI – The second round of Pakistan Super League PSL 11 is set to start in Karachi on April 8, as Peshawar Zalmi face Hyderabad Kingsmen at the National Bank Stadium in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

The second stage of PSL 2026 brings 21 group matches and a crucial qualifier to Karachi, before the tournament returns to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium for the final five group matches, two eliminators, and the grand finale.

After 14 straight blockbuster matches at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, the Multan Sultans are dominating the points table with 8 points, boasting four wins out of five games, their only setback coming at the hands of Lahore Qalandars. Meanwhile, Karachi Kings are making a statement with a perfect record, winning all three of their matches to claim second place.

PSL 11 Points Table

Position Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1 Multan Sultans 5 4 1 0 8 +0.941 2 Karachi Kings 3 3 0 0 6 +0.486 3 Islamabad United 4 2 1 1 5 +1.055 4 Lahore Qalandars 3 2 1 0 4 +1.546 5 Peshawar Zalmi 2 1 0 1 3 +0.674 6 Quetta Gladiators 4 1 3 0 2 -0.223 7 Rawalpindiz 4 0 3 0 0 -1.625 8 Hyderabad Kingsmen 3 0 3 0 0 -2.077

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars are locked in the middle of the table, sitting at 5 and 4 points, respectively, with Qalandars having one game in hand. On the other end of the spectrum, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators are scrambling in fifth and sixth spots with 3 and 2 points. Rawalpindi and Hyderabad Kingsmen remain desperate for their first win after four and three games, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

With every team fighting for survival and glory, Karachi is set to be the epicenter of cricket fever, fans, don’t blink.