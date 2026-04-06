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Multan Sultans opt to field first against Rawalpindiz in PSL 11 clash

By Web Desk
6:43 pm | Apr 6, 2026
Multan Sultans Opt To Field First Against Rawalpindiz In Psl 11 Clash

LAHORE – Multan Sultans won the toss and chose to bowl first against Rawalpindiz in the 14th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Head-to-Head

This match will be the first-ever encounter between Multan Sultans and Rawalpindiz, as the latter make their PSL debut this season.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Steven Smith, Sahibzada Farhan, Josh Philippe (wk), Shan Masood, Ashton Turner ©, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram.

Rawalpindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Abdullah Fazal, Dian Forrester, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Amir Khan, Asif Afridi.

 

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