Multan Sultans opt to field first against Rawalpindiz in PSL 11 clash

LAHORE – Multan Sultans won the toss and chose to bowl first against Rawalpindiz in the 14th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Head-to-Head

This match will be the first-ever encounter between Multan Sultans and Rawalpindiz, as the latter make their PSL debut this season.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Steven Smith, Sahibzada Farhan, Josh Philippe (wk), Shan Masood, Ashton Turner ©, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram.

Rawalpindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Abdullah Fazal, Dian Forrester, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Amir Khan, Asif Afridi.