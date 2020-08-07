Brigadier (retd) Shuja Hassan appointed Pakistan Steel Mills CEO
07:11 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
Brigadier (retd) Shuja Hassan appointed Pakistan Steel Mills CEO
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Brigadier (retd) Shuja Hassan as the new Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), said a notification issued on Friday. 

The notification says Hassan has been appointed as PSM head for one year and the appointment is subject to termination by both the parties on one month's notice.

Earlier, reports had emerged that the government’s plan about privatization is in doldrums as the Supreme Court in recent hearing issued strong observations. 

