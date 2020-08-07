Brigadier (retd) Shuja Hassan appointed Pakistan Steel Mills CEO
07:11 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Brigadier (retd) Shuja Hassan as the new Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), said a notification issued on Friday.
The notification says Hassan has been appointed as PSM head for one year and the appointment is subject to termination by both the parties on one month's notice.
Earlier, reports had emerged that the government’s plan about privatization is in doldrums as the Supreme Court in recent hearing issued strong observations.
- PM Imran congratulates Sri Lankan counterpart Rajapaksa over election ...11:30 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan to resume international flight operations at all airports ...10:57 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- NAB rejects allegations of striking plea bargain deal with 2 army ...09:23 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- At least 11 dead as Air India passenger plan skids off runway, splits ...09:10 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- What do you know about Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project?08:36 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
'Dirty Dancing' sequel in the works with original star Jennifer Grey
06:38 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- A sneak peek inside Selena Gomez's HBO cooking show05:38 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- John Wick 5 announced, to film back-to-back with 4th installment05:14 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- Ever since I was a child I’ve had a sleeping issue: Mahira Khan04:23 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020