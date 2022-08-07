Pakistan shows falling trend in Covid-19 cases
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 644 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed Sunday morning.
According to the NIH data, the country’s positivity rate has come down to 2.81%.
Pakistan has posted zero COVID-19 deaths for the last two days. The last coronavirus-related deaths were reported on August 5 when two patients succumbed to the disease. The total COVID-19 deaths stand at 30,505, according to the NIH data.
With the new infections, the total number of cases reported in the country currently stands at 1,558,557 since the pandemic started in 2020.
COVID-19 Statistics 07 August 2022— NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 7, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 22,126
Positive Cases: 644
Positivity %: 2.91%
Deaths: 00
Patients on Critical Care: 170
A day earlier, the country reported 673 cases, while the daily count was 750 a day before that on Friday (August 5). Despite the lower daily count, the tally of the confirmed cases in the country has surged to 9,399 - the highest in the last two weeks, according to the data.
