Covid-19: Pakistan reports 232 new infections, 7 deaths in a day
Web Desk
09:29 AM | 7 Dec, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 232 new infections, 7 deaths in a day
Share

ISLAMABAD − At least 7 people died of the novel disease while 232 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,784 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,287,393.

Pakistan conducted a total of 41,062 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.56 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 813. Around 319 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,246,783.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 11,826.

As many as 476,958 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,560 in Punjab, 180,412 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,960 in Islamabad, 33,509 in Balochistan, 34,580 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,414 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,042 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,627 in Sindh, 5,864 in KP, 961 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 362 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Pakistan imposes ban on entry from 15 countries ... 09:49 AM | 6 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to put a ban on eight more countries including the Netherlands in the wake of ...

More From This Category
Malala calls for US action on girls’ education ...
09:57 AM | 7 Dec, 2021
Pakistan PM seeks ‘comprehensive strategy’ to ...
12:57 AM | 7 Dec, 2021
First time in history, Pakistan presents national ...
12:35 AM | 7 Dec, 2021
Pakistan Water Week 2021 kicks off to explore ...
12:19 AM | 7 Dec, 2021
Pakistan inaugurates first 'plastic road'
11:35 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Pakistan rejects reports of financial ...
10:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Adnan Siddiqui and Imran Ashraf hint at the release of their upcoming film 'Dum Mastam'
05:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr