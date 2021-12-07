Covid-19: Pakistan reports 232 new infections, 7 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD − At least 7 people died of the novel disease while 232 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,784 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,287,393.

Pakistan conducted a total of 41,062 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.56 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 813. Around 319 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,246,783.

Statistics 7 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 41,062

Positive Cases: 232

Positivity %: 0.56%

Deaths : 7

Patients on Critical Care: 813 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 7, 2021

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 11,826.

As many as 476,958 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 443,560 in Punjab, 180,412 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,960 in Islamabad, 33,509 in Balochistan, 34,580 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,414 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,042 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,627 in Sindh, 5,864 in KP, 961 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 362 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.