Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 07 December 2021
09:26 AM | 7 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 07, 2021 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|177.5
|178.75
|Euro
|EUR
|197
|199
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|232.5
|235
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48
|48.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.5
|47
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|122
|124
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.85
|388.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|137
|138.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.75
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.5
|23.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.75
|17
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.8
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.5
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.55
|97.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|126.5
|128
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.5
|18.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Malala calls for US action on girls’ education in Afghanistan09:57 AM | 7 Dec, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 232 new infections, 7 deaths in a day09:29 AM | 7 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:26 AM | 7 Dec, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 December 202108:42 AM | 7 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan PM seeks ‘comprehensive strategy’ to curb violence12:57 AM | 7 Dec, 2021
Adnan Siddiqui and Imran Ashraf hint at the release of their upcoming film 'Dum Mastam'
05:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Aamir Liaquat gearing up to host Bigg Boss themed reality show05:05 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Hania Aamir's adorable video while playing with dog goes viral04:48 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- 'Pawri girl' spotted having a fan moment with legendary singer Hadiqa ...03:00 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021