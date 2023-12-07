Gold prices in Pakistan move down despite positive global cues; Check latest rates here

Gold price in Pakistan remained under pressure as the yellow metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,100 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,130.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,000, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,960 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,825.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Thursday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
Pakistani rupee continued its momentum against the US dollar, and orther currencies in the open market on Thursday, as the local currency also improved in the inter-bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan remained under pressure as the yellow metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,100 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,130.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,000, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,960 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,825.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Thursday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.