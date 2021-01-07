Balochistan constitutes joint investigation committee on Machh massacre
QUETTA – The government of Balochistan has constituted a joint investigation committee to probe into the tragic incident in Machh.
The decision was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in Quetta on Thursday.
Chief Secretary Captain (r) Fazeel Asghar briefed the meeting about terror incident in Machh.
He said that seven of the victims are the Afghan nationals. However, the Afghan Government has approached the Government of Pakistan for handing over three dead bodies to Kabul.
The meeting also decided to initiate inquiry against the concerned departments for negligence in discharging their responsibilities.
