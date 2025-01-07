Gold extends gains in Pakistan – Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices recorded significant gains in domestic market of Pakistan in line with rising global prices on Tuesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold priced surged by Rs1,000 to reach Rs276,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram increased by Rs857, with new rate settling at Rs236,652.

The prices of the precious commodity moved up by $10 in international market where it is being traded at $2,642 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,350 per tola and Rs2,872.08 per 10-gram in domestic market of Pakistan.