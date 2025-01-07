Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

When will Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 Be Observed in Pakistan?

With Ramadan just a few months away, Muslims across Pakistan are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the holy month. As preparations begin, astronomers have shared predictions for the start of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr in 2025.

Astronomical experts predict that the Ramadan crescent is likely to be sighted on the evening of February 28 (Friday) or March 1 (Saturday). Accordingly, the first day of fasting is expected to begin on March 1 (Saturday) or March 2 (Sunday).

Similarly, astronomers have forecast that the Shawwal moon, marking the end of Ramadan, is expected to be visible on March 29 (Saturday) or March 30 (Sunday). Based on these predictions, Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan is likely to fall on March 30 (Sunday) or March 31 (Monday).

It is important to note that the final dates for Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr will be officially confirmed by Pakistan’s Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, which is responsible for moon sighting decisions.

Ramadan holds immense spiritual value for Muslims worldwide, marked by fasting, prayers, and charity. Eid-ul-Fitr, celebrated at the end of Ramadan, is a festival of gratitude, feasting, and community bonding.

Stay tuned for further updates as the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee makes the official announcements closer to the dates.

