PSL 10 Player Draft to take place on Jan 13 in Lahore

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the PSL Player Draft has been rescheduled and will now take place on 13 January at Huzoori Bagh, Lahore.

The event has been moved from the earlier announced venue, Gwadar, due to unforeseen logistical challenges. The PSL 2025 Trophy Tour scheduled in March will now feature Gwadar as a key location on its route across Pakistan.

The event will start at 12:30pm.

The landmark 10th edition of the PSL is slotted to take place between 8 April and 19 May later this year.

The six franchises will assemble their star-studded squads on Monday, 13 January during the Player Draft ceremony at one of Lahore’s most iconic heritage sites.

Meanwhile, celebrated international cricketers joined Pakistan Super League PSL 10 draft in platinum and diamond Categories.

The categories for foreign players in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 have been disclosed, with several big names.

Australia’s star players, including David Warner, Matthew Short, and Sean Abbott, as well as New Zealand’s Mark Chapman and Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman, have been placed in the prestigious Platinum category for the PSL draft.

Other notable names like Mujeeb ur Rehman, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Kusal Mendis, and David Willey are also included in this category.

A total of 40 foreign players, including Usman Khawaja, Zak Crawley, Jason Roy, Michael Bracewell, and Alex Hales, will be available for selection in the Platinum category. However, only six foreign players are exclusively available for selection in this category.

After Platinum picks, players who are not selected will be available in the Diamond and Gold categories. Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has been placed in the Diamond category. In total, 87 foreign players will be available for the PSL draft under the Diamond category.

