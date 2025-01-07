Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Neelam Muneer’s Duaa-e-Khair look wins hearts on social media

Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer, who recently tied the knot in Dubai, has taken social media by storm with her elegant Duaa-e-Khair look, earning widespread admiration from fans.

The celebrated actress captivated her audience by sharing glimpses of her wedding festivities, including Mayun, Nikkah, and Baraat. Neelam’s impeccable style and beauty throughout the events kept fans enchanted, and her latest Duaa-e-Khair photoshoot has further fueled admiration.

For the Duaa-e-Khair ceremony, Neelam opted for a soft peach-colored farshi gharara paired with a knee-length embroidered shirt. She completed her elegant look with a potli bag and intricate embroidery in dark brown hues, adding a touch of sophistication to her outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hungama Express (@hungamaexpress)

The use of net fabric in the gharara perfectly complemented the embroidered shirt, enhancing the actress’s ethereal charm.

Neelam embraced a natural makeup palette and styled her hair in a half-bun, leaving soft curls flowing in the front. She accessorized with minimalist jewelry and a delicately draped chunri over her head, exuding timeless elegance.

The photos shared on Instagram quickly went viral, with fans expressing admiration for Neelam’s elegance and showering blessings for her new journey. Many praised her outfit and styling, leaving heartfelt comments and congratulatory messages.

 

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

