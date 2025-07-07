‘No Tolerance for Misadventures against Pakistan,’ Field Marshal reiterates sovereign Red Lines

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional stability as he warned India against provocation.

ISPR said the top general visited National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad on Monday, where he addressed the graduating officers of the National Security and War Course. The graduating cohort included officers from all three services of the armed forces.

He highlighted evolving nature of modern warfare and emphasized the importance of mental preparedness, strategic clarity, and institutional professionalism in addressing emerging security challenges. He praised NDU for its key role in nurturing leadership and promoting civil-military harmony essential for managing complex threats.

Speaking on regional security, Field Marshal Munir pointedly referred to India’s failure to achieve its strategic goals during the recent Operation Sindoor. He termed India’s post-conflict justifications as an attempt to mask operational shortcomings and strategic miscalculations. The COAS categorically rejected Indian claims of foreign involvement in Pakistan’s successful Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, calling them factually incorrect and a denial of Pakistan’s indigenous military capabilities and institutional resilience.

He further criticized attempts by India to internationalize what he described as a purely bilateral military conflict. “Dragging other nations into the narrative is a reflection of desperate geopolitical maneuvering,” he said, adding that the region is increasingly wary of India’s hegemonic ambitions and ideological extremism.

In contrast, he noted, Pakistan continues to build diplomatic partnerships based on mutual respect and peaceful engagement, establishing itself as a stabilizing force in the region.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to defend its sovereignty, the Army Chief warned that any hostile act—including strikes on civilian populations, military installations, or key economic sites—would trigger a prompt and forceful response. “Any such misadventure will be met with a deeply hurting and more-than-reciprocal response,” he stated, stressing that the responsibility for escalation would lie solely with the aggressor.

“Wars are not won through slogans, media campaigns, or imported equipment,” he said. “Victory comes through faith, professionalism, clarity of mission, and national will.”

Field Marshal Munir expressed complete confidence in the operational readiness and morale of Pakistan’s Armed Forces. He urged the graduating officers to remain true to the core values of integrity, dedication, and selfless service to the nation.

COAS was received on arrival by the President of NDU, and warmly welcomed by faculty and participants.