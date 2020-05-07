WHO warns against rushed end to COVID-19 lockdowns
10:52 AM | 7 May, 2020
Share
GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that countries emerging from coronavirus related restrictions must proceed carefully or risk a rapid rise in new cases.
In a virtual briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said the risk of returning to lockdown remains very real if countries do not manage the transition carefully and in a phased approach.
WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said if lockdown measures are lifted too quickly, the virus can spread even more rapidly.
- FM Qureshi stresses need to devise NAP to stem COVID-19 spread11:18 AM | 7 May, 2020
-
- Former MS Malir Hospital dies of COVID-19 in Karachi09:11 AM | 7 May, 2020
- PM Imran chairs NCC meeting today to discuss opening educational ...08:46 AM | 7 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 564 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars above 24,07308:28 AM | 7 May, 2020
After binging 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', Imran Khan has another recommendation for you
05:50 PM | 6 May, 2020
- Tom Cruise, NASA team up to shoot a movie in space05:13 PM | 6 May, 2020
- Suhail Asghar requests for prayers ahead of stomach surgery04:26 PM | 6 May, 2020
- CM Punjab opts to help artists facing financial crisis due to ...03:38 PM | 6 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020