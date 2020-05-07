WHO warns against rushed end to COVID-19 lockdowns
Web Desk
10:52 AM | 7 May, 2020
GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that countries emerging from coronavirus related restrictions must proceed carefully or risk a rapid rise in new cases.

In a virtual briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said the risk of returning to lockdown remains very real if countries do not manage the transition carefully and in a phased approach.

WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said if lockdown measures are lifted too quickly, the virus can spread even more rapidly.

