Government places Ahsan Iqbal’s name on ECL

ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet approved to put the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The federal cabinet gave the approval through a circulation summary. The interior ministry requested to put the PML-N leader’s on the ECL. The accountability court is currently holding a hearing against Ahsan Iqbal in the Narowal Sports City case.

Last year in November, the national graft buster filed the reference against the former federal minister. As per the NAB, the sports city project conceived on the instruction of Ahsan Iqbal without any feasibility in 1999 was initially approved at a cost of Rs34.74 million by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), which Iqbal headed.

Ahsan Iqbal allegedly illegally directed the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and NESPAK to increase the project’s scope, enhancing the cost to Rs97.52 million, the NAB added.