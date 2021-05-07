LHC halts sugar sale at Ramadan bazaars
Web Desk
03:09 PM | 7 May, 2021
LHC halts sugar sale at Ramadan bazaars
Share

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the provincial government to halt the sale of sugar in Ramadan bazaars and ensure availability of the sweetener at Rs85 per kg at local markets.

A LHC bench was hearing a case pertaining to long queues of sugar buyers in the Ramadan Bazaars. A law officer informed the court that local markets faced a shortage of sugar due to its sale in Ramadan Bazaars.

“Under what law all sugar was sold in Ramazan Bazaars?” the court asked, calling for the commodity to be sold to the common man at Rs85 per kilogramme.

Setting up Ramadan and Jumma Bazaars meant the administration has failed to control prices at local markets, the court observed. The law officer said these Bazaars were meant to provide relief to the poor.

The court said that this is not the matter of sugar only but of all essential commodities. “The absence of a mechanism to fix prices of essential food items is the cause of inflation,” it noted.

The Lahore commissioner said Ramadan Bazaars greatly benefited the poor. The poor were turned into beggars, the bench retorted, asking why food items are not available at cheaper rates at citizens’ doorstep.

More From This Category
Pakistan Army Chief vows to protect Holy Mosques, ...
01:12 PM | 7 May, 2021
Selected banks to remain open during lockdown: SBP
11:51 AM | 7 May, 2021
Government places Ahsan Iqbal’s name on ECL
11:21 AM | 7 May, 2021
Pakistan asks IMF to cut FBR target to Rs5,500b ...
10:04 AM | 7 May, 2021
Pakistan registers 140 coronavirus deaths
08:58 AM | 7 May, 2021
22-year-old student shot dead by Balochistan’s ...
11:26 PM | 6 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Prince William, Duchess Kate launch their own YouTube channel
02:16 PM | 7 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr