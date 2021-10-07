Covid-19: Pakistan's death toll crosses 28,000 mark with 46 new fatalities

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has surged past another landmark for coronavirus deaths as it reported 46 new fatalities on Tuesday, taking the total death tally to 28,032 nationwide, as per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data.

According to the latest figures, 1,453 cases were reported in the past 24 hours while the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,255,321.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,840 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,182,894. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 44,395 while the national positivity has recorded at 2.82 percent.

Statistics 7 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,343

Positive Cases: 1453

Positivity %: 2.82%

Deaths : 46

Patients on Critical Care: 2934 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 7, 2021

At least 461,869 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 434,647 in Punjab 175,212 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,930 Islamabad, 33,026 in Balochistan, 34,299 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,338 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,744 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,471 in Sindh, 5,613 KP, 930 in Islamabad, 739 in Azad Kashmir, 349 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 51,343 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,736,872 since the first case was reported.