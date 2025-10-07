Indian Influencer reveals her grandmother was married to Four Brothers at once

MUMBAI – Social media influencer Aditi Negi made startling revealation about her family history in a podcast. The Himachal Pradesh–born creator revealed that she comes from family where one woman was married to four brothers, a rare and ancient tradition once followed in some Himalayan regions.

Speaking candidly, Aditi said, “I had one grandmother and four grandfathers. All of them were married to the same woman. It was common in those days so that the property and home would not be divided.”

The influencer explained that in earlier times, people believed having multiple daughters-in-law would lead to family disputes and land division. So, instead, one daughter-in-law would be married to all the brothers, and the children would be considered common to the entire household.

Revealing her own family’s story, Aditi said, “In my home, my grandmother was married to four brothers. Later, one of my grandfathers fell in love with another woman and married her. But when he brought her home, my grandmother refused to accept a co-wife, so he settled in her village.”

The remaining three brothers continued living together, one was my father’s father, and the others are my uncles’ fathers.

Aditi added that she has two uncles and one aunt, and both uncles share the same wife, as their marriage too followed the traditional family pattern. “My father, though, ended this tradition and he had a love marriage,” she said with a smirk.

Her revelation sparked flood of reactions online, with social media users expressing shock, curiosity, and fascination over the centuries-old polyandrous customs once prevalent in the northern Indian state and other communities.

One user said, “This sounds like something out of a movie!” while another wrote, “Incredible to see how traditions evolve with time, and how open Aditi is about her roots.”