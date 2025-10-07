Lahore set to open its first Expressway connecting Arfa Karim Tower to Raiwind Road

LAHORE – Punjab’s capital is about to get major traffic makeover as Lahore Development Authority (LDA) announced plans to build city’s first expressway, linking Arfa Karim Tower to Pine Avenue on Raiwind Road.

With the project’s PC-1 already submitted for approval, officials are seeking a no-objection certificate from WASA.

Speaking about ambitious plan, LDA Chief Engineer Israr Saeed revealed that the estimated cost of the expressway exceeds a staggering Rs9 billion. He promised that the project will not only be environmentally friendly but also provide much-needed relief for the city’s ever-growing traffic by creating a new, faster alternative route.

This expressway is expected to ease congestion at the notorious Kalma Chowk, allowing thousands of vehicles to bypass the city’s bottlenecks and travel directly from Arfa Karim Tower to southern Lahore. In its first phase, the construction will stretch from Arfa Karim Tower to Maulana Shaukat Ali Road.

Officials confirmed that topographic survey covering the entire route from Arfa Karim Tower to Pine Avenue has already been completed. Once built, the expressway will feature a modern three-lane dual carriageway and is being hailed as a landmark infrastructure project for the metropolis.

The finalized PC-1 is expected to be submitted to Planning and Development Department for approval in the coming days, marking a major step forward for Lahore’s transport future.