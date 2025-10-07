Latest

Pakistan dazzled by first supermoon of 2025 lighting up night skies nationwide

By Web Desk
8:17 pm | Oct 7, 2025
LAHORE – The first supermoon of 2025 lit up Pakistan’s night sky on Tuesday, mesmerizing viewers in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and beyond.

Appearing larger and brighter than usual, the moon created a spectacular celestial display visible from sunset until early morning.

According to SUPARCO, the Moon was about 224,000 miles from Earth—making it roughly 6.6% larger and 13% brighter than a typical full moon.

Pakistanis flooded social media with stunning photos, while SUPARCO confirmed the event was visible nationwide under clear skies.

What is a Supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth (perigee) during its orbit, appearing noticeably bigger and brighter.

What’s Next?

SUPARCO announced two more supermoons this year—on November 5 and December 5, 2025—promising more dazzling sky views for stargazers.

 

