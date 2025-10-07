Pakistani Pm Shehbaz Sharif Conferred Honorary Ph D Degree In Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been awarded an honorary PhD in Leadership and Governance by the International Islamic University Malaysia, recognizing his outstanding contributions to leadership, governance, and public service.

The prestigious degree was presented by Her Majesty Tengku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Queen of the state of Pahang and constitutional head of the university, during a grand ceremony attended by senior government officials, university administrators, students, and distinguished guests.

In their addresses, the premier Shehbaz Sharif and the Queen highlighted the vital role of education, effective leadership, and collaborative efforts within the Muslim world. The event underscored the importance of fostering international educational ties and promoting shared values among nations.

ملائیشیاء: وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف کو پی ایچ ڈی (ڈاکٹریٹ) کی اعزازی ڈگری دی جارہی ہے https://t.co/yF1GtDMg2z — PMLN (@pmln_org) October 7, 2025

The honorary degree to PM Sharif further strengthens Pakistan-Malaysia relations and celebrates the Prime Minister’s commitment to public service and global leadership.