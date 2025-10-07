ISLAMABAD – A dramatic diplomatic breakthrough has brought relief across Pakistan as former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has been freed from Israeli custody and arrived safely at the Pakistan Embassy in Amman.

The senator, who was detained during the Global Samud Flotilla mission attempting to deliver aid to Gaza, reportedly endured harsh and humiliating treatment while in detention. In protest, he launched a hunger strike that shook Israeli authorities and drew global attention to his plight.

The resistance continues, said Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, as he remained defiant and unbroken, upon reaching Jordan.

I am pleased to confirm that former Senator Mushtaq has been released and is now safely with Pakistan Embassy in Amman. He is in good health and high spirits. The Embassy stands ready to facilitate his return to Pakistan, in accordance with his wishes and convenience.

Diplomatic sources confirmed that Mr. Mushtaq is in strong spirits and good health. The Pakistan Embassy in Jordan said it is prepared to assist his return home “in accordance with his wishes,” and expressed deep gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all friendly countries that helped secure his release.

Global Samud Flotilla, which set sail from Barcelona last month, was on a humanitarian mission to Gaza amid growing reports of famine in the besieged city when Israeli attacked it and keep people hostages.

It caused outrage, and Israeli forces deported Swedish climate icon Greta Thunberg and around 170 other pro-Palestinian activists, who were also detained when the flotilla was intercepted last week while attempting to break the naval blockade of Gaza.

Mushtaq Ahmad Khan’s steadfast defiance has now become a symbol of resistance and resilience, sparking an outpouring of support across Pakistan and beyond.