Several injured as Jaffer Express derails near Sultan Kot after Blast

SHIKARPUR –Multiple coaches of Jaffer Express, en route from Peshawar to Quetta, derailed near Sultan Kot after blast on railway track, as several passengers sustained injuries in the incident.

Pakistan Railways spokesperson confirmed that rescue teams have been dispatched to the site to assist the affected passengers and restore the track.

This isthe second such incident involving the Jaffer Express in recent weeks. On September 23, the train also derailed a few kilometers from Quetta, between Digari Cross Superintendent and Saryab Railway Stations, following an explosion that damaged the engine and five coaches.

After the latest incident, Jaffer Express service has been temporarily suspended while authorities investigate the cause of the explosions and repair the railway track.

Authorities have urged passengers to check for updates before planning travel on the affected route.

Earlier this year, Jaffar Express was attacked while traveling from Quetta to Peshawar with over 380 passengers, who were held hostage by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in remote mountainous area. The attackers detonated explosives on the tracks and opened fire, halting the train.

Pakistan Armed Forces later launched Operation Green Bolan, rescuing 354 passengers and killing all 33 insurgents. At least 64 people, including 18 soldiers on leave, were killed, and 38 others were injured.