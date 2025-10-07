Supermoon 2025: Where to watch Brightest moon of the year in Pakistan tonight

LAHORE – Pakistanis will be able to witness a rare celestial spectacle, the first supermoon of 2025. If you are a skygazer, it’s time to step outside tonight and spot the moon slowly rising in the east, larger and brighter than you’ve ever seen it.

Astronomers say this is not just any full moon, as it’s a cosmic spectacle you cannot miss.

SuperMoon 2025 Pakistan

Supermoon will rise in east at 8:47 pm, shortly after sunset, and will set in the west before dawn, offering sky-watchers a breathtaking celestial experience. Experts advise finding a dark spot away from city lights for the clearest view of this cosmic marvel.

Pakistan still has two more supermoons to look forward to this year:

First on November 5, 2025, which will be the brightest supermoon of the year.

Second on December 5, 2025, the final supermoon of 2025.

A supermoon occurs when the moon swings unusually close to Earth, making it appear dramatically larger and brighter than usual. Tonight, it will be about 224,000 miles away, shining 6.6% bigger and 13% brighter than a regular full moon, according to SPARCO (Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission).