Repeat telecast of 'Ishqiya' and 'Pyar Ke Sadqay' banned by PEMRA

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned the repeat telecast of ARY Digital and Hum TV drama serials Ishqiya and Pyar Ke Sadqay, stating that the action was being taken over the productions displaying content that violates social and religious values.

According to a notification, the ban was imposed based on Section 27 of the Pemra ordinance.

The statement explains that the audience is highly against the content shown in some of the drama serials. It also added that several complaints have been received against ARY Digital's drama serial Jalan, which is why they will be reviewing its content.

پیمرا کی اے آر وائی ڈیجیٹل اور ہم ٹی وی کے ڈرامہ سیریل "عشقیہ" اور "پیار کے صدقے" کی نشرِ مکرر پر پابندی pic.twitter.com/ZEarENCEU7 — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) September 4, 2020

"Viewers are registering their complaints in this regard on the citizens portal and to Pemra via the authority's social media accounts and its call centre," the statement added.

Furthermore, Pemra has informed all media houses to review their content and that in the future, if a production is not cautious of the content they are delivering then "it will be restricted without any prior warning."

“Media houses have been told to review their material and that in the future and irrespective of the costs involved, if a production is found to have content that goes against Pakistani values and fails to fulfill the expectations of the public then it will be restricted without any prior warning,”read the statement.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!