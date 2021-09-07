Pakistani national awarded for rescuing pregnant cat in Dubai

07:25 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
Pakistani national awarded for rescuing pregnant cat in Dubai
Share

DUBAI – The four UAE residents including a Pakistani national have received cash prizes for their act of affection towards a pregnant cat in Dubai.

A viral video of the incident shows that quick thinking of the men saved the life the cat as she fell from a second-floor balcony.

As the video came in the not of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, he took to Twitter and sought help to identify the “unsung heroes”.

After they were identified, an official from the Dubai Ruler’s Office visited Ashraf, a Moroccan watchman; Atif Mehmood, a Pakistani salesman; Nasser, an Indian driver working with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); and Mohammed Rashid, who had filmed the incident, said Khaleej Times.

The official handed over an envelope containing the cash.  The four men have received Dh50,000 each for their act.

More From This Category
Taliban announce new government in Afghanistan
07:43 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
Cuba becomes world's first country to vaccinate ...
06:43 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
Minor girls stripped, paraded naked in India for ...
05:57 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
Four Americans evacuated from Afghanistan via ...
05:41 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
Masarat Alam Bhat elected new chairman of ...
03:49 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
Male and female students segregated by curtains ...
03:17 PM | 7 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Paighaam Layi Saba - Atif Aslam's Defence Day tribute wins hearts
05:20 PM | 7 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr