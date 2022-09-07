Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 September 2022

08:15 AM | 7 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 September 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs141,900 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 121,700. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 111,558 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 130,074.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 141,900 PKR 1,506
Karachi PKR 141,900 PKR 1,506
Islamabad PKR 141,900 PKR 1,506
Peshawar PKR 141,900 PKR 1,506
Quetta PKR 141,900 PKR 1,506
Sialkot PKR 141,900 PKR 1,506
Attock PKR 141,900 PKR 1,506
Gujranwala PKR 141,900 PKR 1,506
Jehlum PKR 141,900 PKR 1,506
Multan PKR 141,900 PKR 1,506
Bahawalpur PKR 141,900 PKR 1,506
Gujrat PKR 141,900 PKR 1,506
Nawabshah PKR 141,900 PKR 1,506
Chakwal PKR 141,900 PKR 1,506
Hyderabad PKR 141,900 PKR 1,506
Nowshehra PKR 141,900 PKR 1,506
Sargodha PKR 141,900 PKR 1,506
Faisalabad PKR 141,900 PKR 1,506
Mirpur PKR 141,900 PKR 1,506

