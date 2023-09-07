Islamabad Weather Update

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, including country's federal capital Islamabad during the next twelve hours.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the scorching heat, there is no chance of rain in the city on Thursday.

Islamabad temperature today

On Thursday, the mercury reached 39°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 35°C in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 38 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 9km/h.

Islamabad Air Quality

Islamabad’s air quality was recorded at 37, which is fine. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while humid in plain areas during the next twelve hours.