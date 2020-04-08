Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain stitch protective suit for doctors
12:29 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain stitch protective suit for doctors
KARACHI - Popular Pakistani TV star Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain produced a protective suit for doctors at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking designer Asim Jofa’s initiative ahead, Hussain had posted a video on Instagram in which he can be seen stitching a protective suit. He went onto say that he is stitching for the first time with the help of his wife Iqra.

Yasir said that instead of just paying tribute to doctors and paramedics on fighting on the frontlines, it would be better to show support through our actions. He said anyone who knew how to stitch can make a medical protective suit at home with a waterproof cloth which can be bought from the market.

“If we can get one suit from each house we can help many doctors,” he added.

The couple praised designer Asim Jofa who produced protective gear for doctors in Sindh as they fight the pandemic.

