PTV re-telecasts super hit drama serial ‘Tanhaiyan'
Web Desk
11:48 AM | 8 Apr, 2020
PTV re-telecasts super hit drama serial ‘Tanhaiyan'
Share

ISLAMABAD - The whole world including Pakistan is going through crucial times due to coronavirus widespread, PTV has planned to launch its treasured drama serials on its flagship entertainment channel PTV Home.

The dramas will be aired on a dedicated time slot of 3:00 pm titled ‘PTV Gold’ and will be repeated at 11:00 pm every day, said a press release issued here Saturday. The viewers are now able to start watching the blockbuster drama serial ‘Tanhaiyan’ daily at 3 pm and at 11 pm only on PTV Home.

The viewers are now able to start watching the blockbuster drama serial ‘Tanhaiyan’ daily at 3 pm and at 11 pm only on PTV Home

Penned by the maestro playwright Haseena Moeen, ‘Tanhayian’ enjoys a special place in Pakistan’s entertainment industry for its humour, characterisation and plot.

Directed by none other than Shahzad Khalil, it stars legends like Shahnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan, Asif Raza Mir, Badar Khalil, Durdana Rehman and Behroze Sabzwari.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.

More From This Category
Lady Gaga helps raise $35m for WHO, announces ...
01:45 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
Nollywood star arraigned for breaching ...
01:10 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain stitch protective suit ...
12:29 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
Mahira Khan hints to go live on Instagram
12:21 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
The Donkey King releases anthem against COVID-19
12:10 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
Deepika lists Abida Parveen’s ‘Chaap Tilak’ ...
12:02 PM | 8 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lady Gaga helps raise $35m for WHO, announces ‘One World’ coronavirus benefit concert
01:45 PM | 8 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr