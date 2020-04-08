PTV re-telecasts super hit drama serial ‘Tanhaiyan'

ISLAMABAD - The whole world including Pakistan is going through crucial times due to coronavirus widespread, PTV has planned to launch its treasured drama serials on its flagship entertainment channel PTV Home.

The dramas will be aired on a dedicated time slot of 3:00 pm titled ‘PTV Gold’ and will be repeated at 11:00 pm every day, said a press release issued here Saturday. The viewers are now able to start watching the blockbuster drama serial ‘Tanhaiyan’ daily at 3 pm and at 11 pm only on PTV Home.

Penned by the maestro playwright Haseena Moeen, ‘Tanhayian’ enjoys a special place in Pakistan’s entertainment industry for its humour, characterisation and plot.

Directed by none other than Shahzad Khalil, it stars legends like Shahnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan, Asif Raza Mir, Badar Khalil, Durdana Rehman and Behroze Sabzwari.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.