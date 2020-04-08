PTV re-telecasts super hit drama serial ‘Tanhaiyan'
Share
ISLAMABAD - The whole world including Pakistan is going through crucial times due to coronavirus widespread, PTV has planned to launch its treasured drama serials on its flagship entertainment channel PTV Home.
The dramas will be aired on a dedicated time slot of 3:00 pm titled ‘PTV Gold’ and will be repeated at 11:00 pm every day, said a press release issued here Saturday. The viewers are now able to start watching the blockbuster drama serial ‘Tanhaiyan’ daily at 3 pm and at 11 pm only on PTV Home.
The viewers are now able to start watching the blockbuster drama serial ‘Tanhaiyan’ daily at 3 pm and at 11 pm only on PTV Home
Penned by the maestro playwright Haseena Moeen, ‘Tanhayian’ enjoys a special place in Pakistan’s entertainment industry for its humour, characterisation and plot.
Directed by none other than Shahzad Khalil, it stars legends like Shahnaz Sheikh, Marina Khan, Asif Raza Mir, Badar Khalil, Durdana Rehman and Behroze Sabzwari.
Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.
- Lady Gaga helps raise $35m for WHO, announces ‘One World’ ...01:45 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
- Warmer weather will not slow or stop coronavirus spread, clarifies Dr ...01:22 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
-
- PIMS hospital's three doctors, nurse test positive for COVID-1901:07 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
- Private schools to move court against govt's order to reduce tuition ...12:44 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
-
- Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain stitch protective suit for doctors12:29 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
-
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019