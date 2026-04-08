Hania Aamir’s new dance video goes viral

Popular Pakistani showbiz actress Hania Aamir once again became the center of attention on social media due to her lively personality and unique style. This time, she is making headlines for actively participating in the wedding celebrations of her close friend and stylist, Arenda Alnoor.

Many well-known showbiz personalities attended the colorful wedding events, including Yashma Gill. Everyone celebrated wholeheartedly and made the occasion memorable.

Hania Aamir especially stood out during the qawwali night and sangeet event. She appeared in a beautiful black and gold lehenga designed by Hussain Rehar, which made her personality even more captivating.