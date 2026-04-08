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Jia Ali declines working with Humayun Saeed, Shares Candid Reason

By Web Desk
10:08 pm | Apr 8, 2026
Jia Ali Declines Working With Humayun Saeed Shares Candid Reason

Renowned Pakistani showbiz actress and model Jia Ali, in a recent conversation, expressed an unexpected stance regarding her career, stating that she is not interested in working with famous actor Humayun Saeed.

During an appearance on a private TV channel’s Punjabi podcast, Jia Ali spoke openly on various topics. In response to a question about which actor she would not like to work with, she candidly named Humayun Saeed.

Clarifying her statement, the actress said that she considers Humayun Saeed a successful actor, producer, and a good human being. However, on a personal level, she does not feel very comfortable working with him, which is why she does not wish to be part of any project with him.

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