PSL 2026: Hyderabad Kingsmen take on Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi today

KARACHI – Hyderabad Kingsmen will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi in 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2026) at the historic National Bank Stadium in Karachi today (Wednesday).

A day earlier, all eight PSL teams arrived in Karachi with the Rawalpindiz and Multan Sultans being the latest cohort on Tuesday afternoon.

In the 14 matches played so far, Multan Sultans lead the way with four wins out of five matches. Karachi Kings, (6 points), Islamabad United (5 points), Lahore Qalandars (4 points), Peshawar Zalmi (3 points) and Quetta Gladiators (2 points) are the next placed teams. Rawalpindiz and Hyderabad Kingsmen are still searching for the first win.

Sahibzada Farhan is so far the leading run getter in HBL PSL 11 with 232 runs in five matches and is the only centurion as well. On the bowling front, Hasan Ali’s eight wickets are the most in the tournament yet.

A total of 22 HBL PSL 11 matches are set to be staged in Karachi between 8 and 28 April, starting with the Hyderabad Kingsmen v Peshawar Zalmi clash, while Lahore Qalandars will take on Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi in a double-header on 9 April.

The National Bank Stadium played host to a total of 75 HBL PSL matches between 2018 and 2025 including four tournament finals in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2024. The first-ever match at the venue was the 2018 HBL PSL final between eventual champions Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.