1st Test, Day-2: Pakistan starts first innings today against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi
Web Desk
09:52 AM | 8 Feb, 2020
1st Test, Day-2: Pakistan starts first innings today against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi
Share

RAWALPINDI - On the second day of Rawalpindi Test against Bangladesh, Pakistan will start their first innings today (Saturday).

Earlier, on the first day of Rawalpindi test against Pakistan, Bangladesh were all out for 233 at stumps.

Pakistan has 80 points in the world test championship, while Bangladesh has none after losing both of its tests against India in India. Bangladesh has split its tour of Pakistan into three legs. Pakistan won the Twenty20 series 2-0 in January. After this first test, Bangladesh will return from April 3-9 for a one-off one-day international and the second test at Karachi.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Yasir Shah

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Abu Jayed, Rubel Hossain

More From This Category
1st Test, Day-2: Pakistan starts first innings ...
09:52 AM | 8 Feb, 2020
Nasir Jamshed: Pakistani cricketer gets 17 months ...
11:18 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
PSL 2020 kicks off in Pakistan on Feb 20
10:54 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
Aisam, Dominic duo in ATP semis
07:15 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
Shaheen Afridi takes four as Bangladesh dismissed ...
05:59 PM | 7 Feb, 2020
1st Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh ...
09:47 AM | 7 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat on public hanging of child rapists: We need strong deterrents to stop this ...
03:33 PM | 8 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr