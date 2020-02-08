1st Test, Day-2: Pakistan starts first innings today against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - On the second day of Rawalpindi Test against Bangladesh, Pakistan will start their first innings today (Saturday).

Earlier, on the first day of Rawalpindi test against Pakistan, Bangladesh were all out for 233 at stumps.

Pakistan has 80 points in the world test championship, while Bangladesh has none after losing both of its tests against India in India. Bangladesh has split its tour of Pakistan into three legs. Pakistan won the Twenty20 series 2-0 in January. After this first test, Bangladesh will return from April 3-9 for a one-off one-day international and the second test at Karachi.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Yasir Shah

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Abu Jayed, Rubel Hossain