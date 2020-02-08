Food prices to be stabilized in coming months: Food Minister

ISLAMABAD - Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiyar said that food prices to be stabilized in coming months.

Talking to IMF staff Mission in Islamabad, the minister said that bumper wheat crop is expected this year and there would no issue of wheat supply in the coming months.

He said that the government is taking all necessary measures for the management of food inflation and food prices in the country would be stabilized.