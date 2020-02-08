TV actor Nighat Butt passes away
11:44 AM | 8 Feb, 2020
LAHORE - Pakistani TV legend Nighat Butt died in Lahore on Friday (yesterday) after a long battle with illness, She was suffering from sugar, blood pressure and heart diseases.
Nighat Butt was facing severe financial problems after the death of her husband Abid Butt four years ago. She didn’t have money to pay the rent of her house for the past two years.
Nighat Butt was under treatment at the Mid City Hospital in Lahore where she died on Friday. People associated with the showbiz industry have expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of Nighat Butt.
Rest In Peace!
