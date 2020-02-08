Coronavirus outbreak: Three more cases recorded on board of ship off Japanese coast

TOKYO - The number of people, who have been infected with a new coronavirus on board of the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the Japanese coast, has risen from 61 to 64 within the past 24 hours.

The citizenship of the recently infected people remains unknown.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship got quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama on Monday after reports that one of the passengers had the new type of coronavirus. There are some 3,700 people on board of the vessel.

In mainland China, the virus has already left 722 people dead and over 34,000 infected.

Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

According to China’s National Health Commission, the total number of infections across China has now reached 34,546.