Designer Fahad Hussayn closes fashion brand following bankruptcy.
KARACHI - Fahad Hussayn’s designer brand has been working for a good decade and over, but the designer has decided to step down, following the bankruptcy. He bid farewell to the fashion industry, through a heartfelt note that he shared on his Instagram.
Just a month ago, his fashion brand launched ‘Labyagawachi’ – signature wedding collection. So, this announcement comes as a surprise to most!
Hussayn shared that he is still as much in love with his art as he was the day he started, but could not sustain because he failed to learn the tricks of the trade. He wrote:
For as long as I can remember , art & fashion is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life , spending more than a decade learning the crafts & building my brand to what I always thought it should be , I completely failed to realise my biggest shortcomings , as an artist I’ve struggled with business skills , I thought with time and resources I could make my vision come to life on my own , but sadly not everything works out the way you want , maybe I don’t want to do the business , I just want to keep on creating art ,hence , with a heavy heart , Thank you to each one of you who shared your most precious moments with us with your beauty and je ne sais quois! Fahad Hussayn as a brand is proud and very grateful for the amazing journey through the years creating iconic looks, memorable fashion moments and generations of beautiful brides through our work. In turnout to events that did not work in our favour, the brand has undergone bankruptcy and with a heavy heart, We are stepping down from business and bid you all adieu for this chapter in our story. My humble apologies for any mishandling on our part & Thank you once again for the love, support and appreciation - goodbye. Fahad Hussayn
Hussayn shares that the brand didn’t excel as expected or envisioned primarily because it failed as a business model.
I thought with time and resources I could make my vision come to life on my own, but sadly not everything works out the way you want, maybe I don’t want to do the business, I just want to keep on creating art, hence, with a heavy heart. Thank you to each one of you who shared your most precious moments with us with your beauty and Je ne sais quois.
He shared his feelings over what all he has achieved through his brand to date, concluding the message with an apology.
What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments box below.
