Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 08 February 2022
09:08 AM | 8 Feb, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 08, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|175.1
|176.85
|Euro
|EUR
|199
|201
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|237.5
|240
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.5
|49.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.2
|46.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|121.75
|123
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.95
|388.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|138
|140
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.6
|23.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.95
|17.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.65
|37
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.65
|97.35
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.85
|394.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.95
|40.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|127.75
|129.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.7
|18.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.25
|161.15
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Pakistani woman donates part of liver to husband in life-saving ...10:22 AM | 8 Feb, 2022
- PAKvAUS: Australia announce full-strength Test squad for Pakistan tour09:49 AM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan reports less than 3,000 daily Covid cases, positivity rate ...09:26 AM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:08 AM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 February 202208:41 AM | 8 Feb, 2022
Angelina Jolie responds to a letter from an Afghan girl in distress
12:14 AM | 8 Feb, 2022
- After the success of ‘Ertugrul’, PTV to air another Turkish series09:45 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Pakistani singers mourn the loss of 'Nightingale of India' Lata ...05:15 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
- ‘I’m no longer a lesbian’ - Amna Ilyas's bold statement breaks ...05:42 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021