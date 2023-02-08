Adeed Fayaz: Pakistani-American cop succumbs to injuries sustained during Brooklyn shooting

NEW YORK – A 26-year-old Pakistani-American police officer died of injuries suffered days earlier in a failed robbery attempt in Brooklyn.

The New York City Police Department cop was reportedly on life support at a local medical facility since being shot in the head. Flags were later seen flying at Borough Park police station, as the father of two was pronounced dead on Monday.

Police commissioner Keechant Sewell and hundreds of cops were at the hospital throughout the day, in solidarity with family members and from others who flew in from Adeed’s home country Pakistan.

Paying tribute to the late cop, his co-workers called him the man who dedicated his life serving and protecting citizens. A large number of police officials lined the streets outside the NY hospital as his body was shifted from the hospital.

NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz’s body is transferred from Brookdale Hospital. The 26 y/o died Tuesday, 3 days after he was shot. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/qfSi8ZqxAf — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) February 7, 2023

Reports in international media said the terrible incident occurred when Adeed Fayaz approached a man selling a Honda Pilot on social media. The late officer and his brother-in-law met the man.

The attacker, Randy Jones tried to rob Adeed, shot him in the head during the botched robbery attempt, and managed to escape the scene. He was later held and has been charged with murder and attempted robbery.