Pakistani-American Adeel Rana makes history as first deputy inspector in NYPD
NEW YORK – Adeel Rana has etched his name in history books as first Pakistani origin deputy inspector in New York Police Department (NYPD).
Rana, who previously held the position of Precinct Commanding Officer, was elevated on Wednesday. Pakistan Embassy in the US also shared the development in a tweet, felicitating Rana for the attainment.
NYPD department Muslim Officers Society also took to the microblogging platform to share a clip from the ceremony in which he was promoted to the rank of deputy inspector.
In the clip, many of his co-workers of the US law enforcement agency in attendance could be heard cheering as he was named deputy inspector.
The new deputy inspector of NYPD also made history in 2020 when he became the first Muslim American to be appointed as a Precinct Commanding Officer. Expressing joy over the advancement, he said it was an honor to be able to lead some of the best men and women from a great department.
NYPD Muslim Officers Society, an organization that represents Muslim Americans in Law Enforcement also commended Rana’s performance in force.
