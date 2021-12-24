Pakistani-American Adeel Rana makes history as first deputy inspector in NYPD
Web Desk
04:36 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
Pakistani-American Adeel Rana makes history as first deputy inspector in NYPD
Share

NEW YORK – Adeel Rana has etched his name in history books as first Pakistani origin deputy inspector in New York Police Department (NYPD).

Rana, who previously held the position of Precinct Commanding Officer, was elevated on Wednesday.  Pakistan Embassy in the US also shared the development in a tweet, felicitating Rana for the attainment.

NYPD department Muslim Officers Society also took to the microblogging platform to share a clip from the ceremony in which he was promoted to the rank of deputy inspector.

In the clip, many of his co-workers of the US law enforcement agency in attendance could be heard cheering as he was named deputy inspector.

The new deputy inspector of NYPD also made history in 2020 when he became the first Muslim American to be appointed as a Precinct Commanding Officer. Expressing joy over the advancement, he said it was an honor to be able to lead some of the best men and women from a great department.

Biden picks another Pakistani-American for key ... 02:30 PM | 5 Mar, 2021

WASHINGTON – Dilawar Syed, a Pakistani-American, has been nominated by US President Joe Biden as the deputy ...

NYPD Muslim Officers Society, an organization that represents Muslim Americans in Law Enforcement also commended Rana’s performance in force.

More From This Category
Russian President Putin says disrespecting ...
02:11 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
37 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire
01:00 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
Hindutva leaders call for Muslim genocide in hate ...
10:07 AM | 24 Dec, 2021
Ludhiana: Two killed in blast at Indian court ...
08:23 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
Hira Mani lands in hot waters after singing video ...
05:00 PM | 23 Dec, 2021
Faryal Mehmood’s dreamy dance video goes viral
02:12 PM | 23 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Google celebrates Moin Akhtar’s 71st birthday with a doodle
10:28 AM | 24 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr