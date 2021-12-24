Indian star spinner Harbhajan Singh retires from all formats of cricket

NEW DELHI – India's top off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.

In a video message on social networking site, the 41-year-old said “All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable”.

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

“In many ways, I had already retired as a cricketer, but hadn't been able to make a formal announcement”, he said.

Revealing his future plans, he said “I have no idea about the future, but whatever I am today is because of cricket. I will be immensely happy if I can be of help to Indian cricket in any role in the future”.

Singh made his India debut in 1998, dismissing Australia's Greg Blewett for his first international wicket. He made his debut during an ODI against New Zealand at Sharjah in 1998, and he last played for Men in Green in March 2016 during a T20I against the UAE at Dhaka.

He also held record being the fourth-highest number of Test wickets. He took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs, and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is in his distinguished career.

Indian right-arm spinner is said to be the fifth most successful bowler in the country’s flagship league history, taking 150 wickets in 163 games. He won four titles - three with Mumbai Indians and one with Chennai Super Kings in 2018.