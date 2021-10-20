Ex-cricketer Michael Slater arrested in Sydney

SYDNEY – Cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Slater has been arrested over an alleged domestic violence incident, local media reported on Wednesday.

Slater, 51, was arrested at his Sydney home and taken to a police station for using a "carriage service to menace/harass/offend and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm."

New South Wales Police confirmed an alleged incident happened last week. They have not disclosed further details.

He has been granted conditional bail and is due to appear in court next month.

Slater occupied a position at the top of the Australian Test batting order for close to a decade, hitting 5,312 runs before his 2004 retirement.

He was part of the Australian cricket team from 1993 to 2001, playing 74 Tests.

Most recently, he commentated for Indian networks on the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.