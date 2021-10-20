Four dead as IED blast hits security vehicle in Bajaur
PESHAWAR – Two Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers and as many policemen have embraced martyrdom after their convoy was targeted with an improvised explosives device (IED) blast in Mamund area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as FC soldiers Jamshed and Mudasir, police driver Samad Khan, constable Noor Rehman.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack.
In a separate attack earlier today, a sepoy of the Pakistan Army was martyred during a terrorist attack on a check post in Kohlu area of Balochistan.
The soldier, 26, identified as Waqas, hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra.
Pakistani soldier martyred as terrorists attack ... 03:50 PM | 20 Oct, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Terrorist on late Tuesday attacked a military checkpoint in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Thall, resulting in ...
The army’s media wing, in a statement, said that the troops responded promptly and efficiently.
