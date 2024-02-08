NA-118 Election Results 2024: Hamza Shehbaz vs Aliya Hamza

LAHORE – As the voting process for general elections 2024 has begun, intense completion is expected in various constituencies, including NA-118 Lahore.
A close battle is expected between PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz and PTI-backed woman leader Aliya Hamza in NA-118 constituency.
Major Candidates
PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, PTI-backed (PTI) Aliya Hamza Malik, PPP’s Shahid Abbas, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Muhammad Afzal, Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Muhammad Shoukat, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) Abid Hussain and others are contesting polls in this constituency.
The total registers voters in this constituency stand at 735,251 – 394,224 male and 341,027 female voters.
|Hamza Shahbaz
|Aliya Hamza
|Total Votes
|Total Votes
|To be announced
|To be announced
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.