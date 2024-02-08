Search

NA-118 Election Results 2024: Hamza Shehbaz vs Aliya Hamza

04:00 PM | 8 Feb, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – As the voting process for general elections 2024 has begun, intense completion is expected in various constituencies, including NA-118 Lahore. 

A close battle is expected between PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz and PTI-backed woman leader Aliya Hamza in NA-118 constituency. 

Major Candidates 

PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, PTI-backed (PTI) Aliya Hamza Malik, PPP’s Shahid Abbas, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Muhammad Afzal, Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Muhammad Shoukat, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) Abid Hussain and others are contesting polls in this constituency. 

The total registers voters in this constituency stand at 735,251 – 394,224 male and 341,027 female voters.

NA-118 Results

Hamza Shahbaz Aliya Hamza
Total Votes Total Votes
To be announced To be announced

