Babar Azam joins Somerset for 2020 season
Web Desk
12:30 PM | 8 Jan, 2020
Babar Azam joins Somerset for 2020 season
Share

LAHORE - Babar Azam on Tuesday once again joined English county cricket side, Somerset, for the 2020 season.

According to a statement by Somerset county, Pakistan's star batsman will be available for selection for the Vitality Blast between May 28 and July 3.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Welcome back to Somerset Babar Bhai!! ????????????<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreSomerset?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreSomerset</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/babarazam258?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@babarazam258</a> <a href="https://t.co/gDax8r2Fl2">pic.twitter.com/gDax8r2Fl2</a></p>&mdash; Somerset Cricket ???? (@SomersetCCC) <a href="https://twitter.com/SomersetCCC/status/1214524646390935552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2020</a></blockquote>

<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

He will also be eligible for Somerset’s County Championship's four day-matches during that time and is likely to play at least two first-class matches before joining the Pakistan Cricket team for the three-Test series against England.

“Babar Azam is the best T20 batsman in the world and his return will be a major boost for us. He played a significant role for us in the Vitality Blast last year and his stats speak for themselves," said Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry.

“He made a number of match-winning contributions and fitted seamlessly into the dressing room. You can’t ask more from your overseas players than that," he added.

More From This Category
Babar Azam joins Somerset for 2020 season
12:30 PM | 8 Jan, 2020
PCB rejects impression Naseem Shah withdrawn from ...
11:13 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
Karachi premier football cup kicks off January 12
10:23 AM | 5 Jan, 2020
Team Pakistan continue winning streak at British ...
11:06 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Fitness tests of centrally contracted cricket ...
04:11 PM | 3 Jan, 2020
Top seed Nimra, Maira advance to semi-finals in ...
03:52 PM | 3 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
"Mere Pass Tum Ho" is the most difficult script I’ve ever written: Khalilur Rehman
03:13 PM | 9 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr