Babar Azam joins Somerset for 2020 season

LAHORE - Babar Azam on Tuesday once again joined English county cricket side, Somerset, for the 2020 season.

According to a statement by Somerset county, Pakistan's star batsman will be available for selection for the Vitality Blast between May 28 and July 3.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Welcome back to Somerset Babar Bhai!! ????????????<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreSomerset?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreSomerset</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/babarazam258?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@babarazam258</a> <a href="https://t.co/gDax8r2Fl2">pic.twitter.com/gDax8r2Fl2</a></p>— Somerset Cricket ???? (@SomersetCCC) <a href="https://twitter.com/SomersetCCC/status/1214524646390935552?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2020</a></blockquote>

He will also be eligible for Somerset’s County Championship's four day-matches during that time and is likely to play at least two first-class matches before joining the Pakistan Cricket team for the three-Test series against England.

“Babar Azam is the best T20 batsman in the world and his return will be a major boost for us. He played a significant role for us in the Vitality Blast last year and his stats speak for themselves," said Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry.

“He made a number of match-winning contributions and fitted seamlessly into the dressing room. You can’t ask more from your overseas players than that," he added.