Sind announces EV taxis for unemployed youth on easy installments

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday revealed that the Sindh government has decided to provide electric vehicle (EV) taxis on easy installment plans to unemployed youth.

He announced it after holding a meeting with officials of the EV taxi assembly company in Karachi. During the meeting, they gave him a detailed briefing on the environment-friendly EV taxis.

He said it has been decided to soon provide EV taxis to unemployed youth in the province on easy installment plans.

Sharjeel Memon has instructed the Secretary of Transport to contact various banks and develop different financial models to execute the initiative.

The minister said the government aimed at helping unemployed individuals to earn for their families in a sustainable way. The environment-friendly EV taxis are in line with the Sindh government’s commitment to a green Sindh.

The senior provincial minister added that the project will create employment opportunities for youth. The project is an initiative to empower the unemployed and promote economic development through sustainable means.

