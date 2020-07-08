Earthquake jolts parts of AJK again

MIRPUR – Earthquake of comparatively high intensity jolted parts of Jehlum, Azad Jammu Kashmir's (AJK) lake-city of Mirpur and surrounding areas at 01.43 am (midnight) Wednesday.

It was the second successive day of the tremors, which shaken the area and lasted for about 3 seconds.

However, no loss of life or property was known immediately from any part of the areas following the calamity. People rushed out of houses to open spaces and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

Earlier earthquake measuring 4.3 Magnitude at the Richter Scale had hit Mirpur city and adjoin areas at 12.27 am on Tuesday.